Report: Steelers sign five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Inglewood, Calif. Turner has been released by the Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms veteran guard Trai Turner to a one-year free agent deal.

Turner is a five-time pro bowler who spent last season with the Chargers. He was released last March after Los Angeles first attempted to trade him but found no takers.

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

The 28-year-old played in just nine games last season thanks to a groin injury.

He spent the first six seasons of his career in Carolina, after being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Turner has appeared in 93 career games in the National Football League.

Pittsburgh is looking to bolster the offensive line after losing four key starters this offseason: David DeCastro (release), Maurkice Pouncey (retirement), Alejandro Villanueva (signed with the Ravens) and Matt Feiler (signed with the Chargers).