PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – CBS Sports Insider Josian Anderson is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year-deal.

Pittsburgh acquired Witherspoon in a trade with Seattle last September.

The 26-year old led the Steelers with three interceptions last season, with nine pass breakups.

He joins fellow free-agent signee Levi Wallace who comes to Pittsburgh after spending last season in Buffalo.

Former secondary starters Joe Haden and Terrell Edmunds are currently free agents and currently on the open market.