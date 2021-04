FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Fitzpatrick was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers are reportedly picking up the fifth-year option for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with Miami back in 2019.

The former #11 overall pick of the Dolphins has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

Last season, Fitzpatrick tallied four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His 2022 salary, which is fully guaranteed, will be $10.612 million.