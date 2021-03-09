Report: Steelers’ pass rusher set to become a free agent

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers will not place the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, making him a free agent

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not place the franchise tag on linebacker Bud Dupree for the second straight year.

That means the former first round pick will become an unrestricted free agent.

The 28-year-old suffered a torn ACL in week 12 last season against the Baltimore Ravens, but says he plans to be ready for training camp this summer.

Last season with Pittsburgh, Dupree finished with eight sacks, 31 total tackles and 15 quarterback hits.

Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are interested in signing him in free agency.