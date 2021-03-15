Report: Steelers’ pass rusher finds new NFL home

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Steelers’ pass rusher Bud Dupree is reportedly leaving Pittsburgh to sign a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.
NFL Network was the first to report the signing. It’s a multi-year contract reportedly worth $16.5 million per season.
The Browns were also reportedly interested in signing the former first-round pick.
In 11 games last season, Dupree finished with 31 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
He suffered a torn ACL late in the season against Baltimore.