Report: Steelers’ pass rusher finds new NFL home

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Steelers’ pass rusher Bud Dupree is reportedly leaving Pittsburgh to sign a free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans.

The #Titans are in fact signing former #Steelers pass-rusher Bud Dupree, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Another top edge off the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

NFL Network was the first to report the signing. It’s a multi-year contract reportedly worth $16.5 million per season.

The Browns were also reportedly interested in signing the former first-round pick.

In 11 games last season, Dupree finished with 31 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

He suffered a torn ACL late in the season against Baltimore.