Report: Steelers host five-time pro bowler on free agent visit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted guard Trai Turner on a free agent visit.

Turner is a five-time pro bowler who spent last season with the Chargers. He was released last March after Los Angeles first attempted to trade him but found no takers.

The 28-year-old played in just nine games last season thanks to a groin injury.

He spent the first six seasons of his career in Carolina, after being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Turner has appeared in 93 career games in the National Football League.

Pittsburgh is looking to bolster the offensive line after losing three key starters this offseason: Maurkice Pouncey (retirement), Alejandro Villanueva (signed with the Ravens) and Matt Feiler (signed with the Chargers).