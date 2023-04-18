PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a trade to acquire former Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero said on social media Tuesday the deal is being finalized and the team has been granted permission to give him a physical.

Robinson has played nine years in the NFL with three different teams. Last year, he started 10 games for the Los Angeles Rams and finished the season with 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers would receive Robinson, along with a 7th-Round draft pick (#251). The Rams would get a higher 7th-Round pick (#234) in return, and pay more than 10 million dollars of his 15 million dollar salary.

Over the last nine seasons, Robinson has recorded 528 receptions for 6,748 yards and 43 total touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.