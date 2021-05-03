Report: Steelers decline fifth-year option on former first-round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Steelers are declining the fifth-year option on safety Terrell Edmunds.

The contract option was reportedly worth $6.753 million.

Edmunds was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 28th overall pick.

He has played 47 games with the Steelers, making 43 starts. Last season, he finished the campaign with two interceptions and a sack.

Edmunds will now have a chance to enter free agency following the 2021 regular season.