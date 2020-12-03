Report: Steelers’ Bud Dupree suffers torn ACL

The 2015 first round draft choice is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being injured playing against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive end Bud Dupree reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday afternoon’s 19-14 win over the Steelers.

The NFL Network was the first to report the injury. The report says that tests are forthcoming to confirm the injury, but he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

He finished Wednesday’s game with five total tackles and two tackles-for-loss. In 11 games this year, Dupree has piled up eight sacks for the Steelers.

