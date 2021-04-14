Report: Steelers bringing veteran linebacker back to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly re-signing veteran Linebacker Vince Williams.

ESPN was the first to report the signing, revealing that he turned down offers from other teams to return to Pittsburgh.

Williams missed 10 games last season after suffering a torn ACL.

He is a former sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his first 121 games with the Steelers, Williams tallied 20.6 sacks, 479 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries. In 14 games last season, Williams made 70 tackles with three sacks and two fumble recoveries.