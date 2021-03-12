Report: Steelers bolster offensive line by signing a familiar face

Seattle Seahawks center B.J. Finney hits a tackling dummy Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing veteran lineman B.J. Finney to a free agent contract.

The 29-year old is a candidate to replace Maurkice Pouncey who recently announced his retirement.

Finney played for the Steelers for four seasons from 2016-2020 before signing with the Seahawks in free agency. Seattle later traded him to Cincinnati in a trade involving Carlos Dunlap.

He was recently cut by the Bengals, allowing him to sign with Pittsburgh ahead of free agency, which officially begins on March 17.