Report: Steelers bolster offensive line by signing a familiar face

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing veteran lineman B.J. Finney to a free agent contract.

Seattle Seahawks center B.J. Finney hits a tackling dummy Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing veteran lineman B.J. Finney to a free agent contract.

The 29-year old is a candidate to replace Maurkice Pouncey who recently announced his retirement.

Finney played for the Steelers for four seasons from 2016-2020 before signing with the Seahawks in free agency. Seattle later traded him to Cincinnati in a trade involving Carlos Dunlap.

He was recently cut by the Bengals, allowing him to sign with Pittsburgh ahead of free agency, which officially begins on March 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

