CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that former Major League catcher Stephen Vogt has emerged as a serious candidate for the Cleveland Guardians’ managerial position.

He is slated to have his second interview with the team on Tuesday at Progressive Field.

The 38 year old spent last season as bullpen and quality control coach with the Seattle Mariners.

According to the report, Vogt previously interviewed for the managerial position with the San Francisco Giants.

Vogt retired as a player just over a year ago, after spending 10 years in the Major Leagues. During his playing career, he played for the Rays, Athletics, Brewers, Giants, Diamondbacks and Braves.

He posted a career batting average of .239, with 82 home runs and 313 RBIs.

The Guardians are seeking a replacement for Terry Francona who recently retired after leading Cleveland for 11 seasons and six playoff appearances. He is the winnigest manager in club history.

The Guardians have also reportedly interviewed several external candidates, including New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Giants bullpen coach Craig Albernaz.