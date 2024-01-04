BALTIMORE, Md. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens are signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old tallied just 214 yards in 15 games with New York. He also caught 15 passes for 78 yards.

Prior to his stint with the Jets, Cook played six seasons in Minnesota.

For his career, Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards and 47 touchdowns.



He was originally selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Ravens will host the Steelers in the regular season finale on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on WYTV-33.