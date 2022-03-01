JUPITER, Fla. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Major League Baseball’s “best and final” offer to end the lockout has been rejected by players ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

The offer was sent about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline.

MLB has threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal.

After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

Despite some reported momentum towards a potential deal on Monday, player representatives cautioned of significant differences in key economic areas.

Opening Day on March 31 is now in serious jeopardy of being canceled.