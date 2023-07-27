PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded first-baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette was the first to report the deal.

In exchange, the Pirates receive shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino. He has played in 12 games with the Brewers rookie-level team in the Arizona Complex League. He has posted a batting average of .250 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

This season in Pittsburgh, Santana has posted a batting average of .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Santana signed a one-year free agent deal with the Pirates last offseason. He previously played ten seasons in Cleveland.