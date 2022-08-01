PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are trading veteran pitcher Jose Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In exchange, the Pirates receive right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and minor league third-baseman Malcolm Nunez. Francys Romero was the first to report Pittsburgh’s acquisitions.

This season, Oviedo has appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals. He has posted a record of 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He has struck out 26 batters in 25.1 innings.

This season, Quintana has posted a record of 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts. He has struck out 89 batters in 103 innings of work.

Quintana signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent last Nov.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.