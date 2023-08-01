PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are nearing a trade to send veteran pitcher Rich Hill and first-baseman Ji-Man Choi to the San Diego Padres.

The Pirates reportedly receive three minor leaguers in the MLMB trade deadline deal.

Among the return for Pittsburgh is starting pitcher Jackson Wolf. The left-hander has started one Major League game for San Diego, tossing 5 innings and allowing three earned runs. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

The Pirates are also reportedly acquiring first-baseman/outfielder Alfonso Rivas. He has played in parts of three seasons with San Diego, posting a career batting average of .245 with 4 home runs and 29 RBIs.

In addition, the Pirates receive prospect Estuar Suarez. He is a young outfielder that has spent the 2023 season in San Diego’s Arizona Complex League affiliate. This season he is batting .216 with four home runs and 23 RBI’s.

Now in his 19th season, Hill has started 22 games for the Pirates. He has posted a record of 7-10 with a 4.76 ERA. In 119 innings, the left-hander has struck out 104 batters. The Padres are the 13th Major League team that he has played for.

Pittsburgh Pirates Ji-Man Choi watches his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Choi has appeared in 23 games for Pittsburgh this season, after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason. He is batting .205 with 6 home runs and 11 RBIs.