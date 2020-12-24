Report: Pirates trade Josh Bell to Nationals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals.
John Heyman of MLB Network was the first to report the deal.
In exchange, Pittsburgh receives a pair of minor league pitching prospects Wil Crow and Eddy Yean.
Last season, the 28-year old Bell batted .226 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 57 games.
Crowe appeared in three games for Washington last season, posting a record of 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA.
Yean did not play during 2020, with the minor league season canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, he split the season between rookie-ball and short-season A-ball, posting a record of 2-3 with a 3.50 ERA.
