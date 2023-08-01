PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially traded infielder Rodolfo Castro to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic was the first to report the deal, which is pending medical reviews.

In exchange, Pittsburgh reportedly acquires left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. The 26-year-old has posted a record of 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA in 8 appearances with the Phillies.

Castro has played in 78 games for the Pirates this season. He is currently batting .228 with 6 home runs and 22 RBIs.

He originally signed with Pittsburgh as an amateur free agent back in 2015.