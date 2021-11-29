Report: Pirates trade Gold Glove catcher

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings catches during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The Pirates won 8-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded catcher Jacob Stallings to the Miami Marlins.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott.

Last season in Miami, Thompson posted a record of 3-7 with a 3.78 ERA with one save.

Nicolas split last season between single-A and double-A, finishing the season with a record of 6-4 with a 4.18 ERA.

Scott is a centerfielder and also spent last season in A-ball, batting .276 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.

Last season in Pittsburgh, Stallings batted .246 with 8 home runs and 53 RBI’s in 112 games.