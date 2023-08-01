PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded catcher Austin Hedges to the Texas Rangers.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

In exchange, Pittsburgh will reportedly receive international bonus pool money

This season, Hedges has played in 65 games for Pittsburgh. He is batting .180 with one home run and 14 RBIs.

He signed a one-year free agent deal with Pittsburgh last offseason after spending the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians.