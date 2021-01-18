Report: Pirates trade ace pitcher Joe Musgrove to San Diego

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the team’s intrasquad baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres in a three-team deal that also includes the New York Mets.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. Neither team has officially confirmed the deal yet.

Among the package of prospects heading to Pittsburgh is outfielder Hudson Head. In the Arizona Rookie League in 2019, Head batted .283 with one home run and 12 RBIs, along with three stolen bases. He was ranked as the #7 prospect in the San Diego farm system.

In addition, Pittsburgh receives pitcher David Bednar, who appeared in four games with San Diego last summer with a 7.11 ERA.

Left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz is also reportedly heading to the Pirates. He last played in 2019 at single-A, posting a record of 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA.

Finally, the Pirates also receive catcher/first baseman/outfielder Endy Rodriguez. He batted .296 with two homers and eight RBIs for the Mets in 2019 in the Dominican Summer League.

Pitching prospect Drake Fellows was also part of the return for the Pirates. He was drafted in the sixth round back in 2019.

In the deal, New York receives Major League pitcher Joey Lucchesi. He appeared in three games for the Padres last season with an 0-1 record and 7.94 ERA.

In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Musgrove has posted a 4.33 ERA.