PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes have agreed on a contract extension worth $70 million, according to national reports.

MLB Insider Robert Murray reported on Thursday that the deal is for eight years, with a club option for a ninth season.

According to Murray, the $70 million guarantee is the largest contract in Pirates’ history, and the largest guarantee ever signed by a player with at least one and less than two years of service time.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit .257 last season in Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old finished with 38 RBI and six home runs.