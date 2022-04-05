PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Pirates are signing Andrew Knapp to serve as backup catcher.

Knapp has spent the past five seasons with the Phillies. He attended spring training with the Reds as a non-roster invitee, but was recently released by Cincinnati.

Last season, the 30-year old batted .152 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs.

For his career, Knapp is a .214 hitter.

The Pirates open the regular season on Thursday on the road in St. Louis. First pitch is slated for 4:15 p.m.