PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have reached an agreement on an 8-year contract extension with outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

According to ESPN, it is the largest deal for the Pirates in franchise history.

The new deal is reportedly worth $106.75 million and runs through the 2030 season. It also includes a club option for 2031. It includes no opt-outs and a limited no-trade clause.

This season Reynolds is batting .294 with 5 home runs and 18 RBIs.

He has helped Pittsburgh post a record of 16-7, which is currently second-best in all of baseball.

Reynolds was originally acquired by the Pirates in January of 2018 in the trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco.

In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Reynolds has posted a career batting average of .282 with 79 home runs and 257 RBIs.