PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – MLB Insider Robert Murray is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a free-agent deal with pitcher Martin Perez.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, it is reportedly a one-year contract worth $8 million. The deal is pending a physical.

Perez spent the past two seasons with Texas, winning a World Series with the Rangers this Fall.

In 2023, the left-hander posted a record of 10-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 35 games. He struck out 93 batters in 141.2 innings of work for Texas.

In addition to the Rangers, he previously pitched for the Twins (2019) and Red Sox (2020-21).

The 2022 American League All-Star has appeared in 288 games in Major League Baseball in his career. He owns a career record of 85-81 with a 4.44 ERA.

He joins first baseman Rowdy Tellez, and outfielders Edward Olivares and Billy McKinney as offseason acquisitions for Pittsburgh.