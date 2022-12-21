PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — MLB Insider Robert Murray is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are signing veteran pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a minor league contract.

In ten seasons in the big leagues, the 33-year-old has pitched for the Angels, Rockies, Cubs and Blue Jays.

However, he pitched in Japan during the 2022 season before being released in July. During his time overseas, he posted a 2.59 ERA in 24 1/3 innings of work.

In 143 career starts, Chatwood has amassed a career record of 52-60 with a 4.45 ERA.

He last pitched in the Major League in 2021 when he split the season with San Francisco and Toronto, where he pitched out of the bullpen, going 1-3 with a 5.62 ERA.