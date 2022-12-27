PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with veteran pitcher Rich Hill.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $8 million and is pending a physical.

The 42-year is the oldest active player in Major League Baseball.

Hill old spent last season with the Red Sox, posting a record of 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA.

In 26 starts with Boston last season, he tossed 124.1 innings, allowing 125 hits, and 59 earned runs, with 109 strikeouts.

The veteran left-hander has pitched for 11 teams during his Major League career including stints with the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, Twins, Mets, Rays, Athletics, Indians, Angels, Yankees and Orioles.