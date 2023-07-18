PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jim Callis is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed the No. 1 overall draft pick Paul Skenes to a record $9.2 million deal.

The previous record was the $8.2 million deal between Spencer Torkleson and the Detroit Tigers.

The LSU product is expected to start his professional career in the Florida Complex League, but he could join the Pirates Major League team as soon as the 2024 season.

The right-hander was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 College World Series after posting a 1.18 ERA in two starts with 21 strikeouts and just five hits surrendered in 15.2 innings as the Tigers claimed the national title.

In 2023, Skenes went 12-2 with a stellar 1.69 earned run average with 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings and was named the D1Baseball Player of the Year, SEC Pitcher of the Year and led Division I in strikeouts.

The 6-foot-6 inch 21-year-old previously attended Air Force, where he posted an 11-4 record with 11 saves in 33 games for the Falcons. He ends his three-year college career with a 12.8 strikeout per 9-inning rate.

Skenes is MLB.com’s #1 overall prospect after he averaged 98 miles per hour and hit 102 mph during his final season in college.

His scouting report on the website says he is “the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009.”