PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed pitcher Ben Heller to a minor league deal.

The right-hander appeared in 19 games for the Braves last season, posting a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 18.2 innings of work.

The 32-year old previously pitched parts of four season for the New York Yankees.

He was a part of the 2016 blockbuster trade between New York and Cleveland that sent pitcher Andrew Miller to the Indians.

He was originally selected in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He pitched in 21 games for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2013.