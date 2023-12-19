PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $5 million.

McCutchen re-signed with Pittsburgh last offseason and went on to post a batting average of .256 with 12 home runs in his return to the Steel City.

He currently sits at 299 career home runs in sixteen seasons in Major League Baseball.

In September, the veteran suffered a partially torn Achilles which ended his season.

The 37-year-old was originally selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.