PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pat Ragazzo is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have released minor league infielder Drew Maggi.

The 34-year-old Maggi was a feel-good story for Pittsburgh earlier this season.

He made his Major League debut with the Pirates after spending 13 years in the minor leagues.

The veteran appeared in three games for the Pirates this season, collecting two hits in six plate appearances.

Maggi was originally a 15th-round draft pick of the Pirates in 2010.

During his career, he has spent time with five organizations, including Cleveland.