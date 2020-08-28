Report: Pirates make deal trading veteran outfielder to Chicago

ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded veteran Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jarrod Dyson bats during an intrasquad game during the team’s baseball practice at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded veteran Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox.

In exchange, Pittsburgh reportedly receives $243,000 worth of international bonus space.

The 36-year old signed a one-year, $2 million with the Pirates as a free agent last offseason. But he batted just .157 with ten strikeouts in 57 at-bats with Pittsburgh.

The trade will allow more playing time for young prospect Cole Tucker to play the outfield.

The Major League Baseball Trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m.

