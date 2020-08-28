Report: Pirates make deal trading veteran outfielder to Chicago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded veteran Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox.
In exchange, Pittsburgh reportedly receives $243,000 worth of international bonus space.
The 36-year old signed a one-year, $2 million with the Pirates as a free agent last offseason. But he batted just .157 with ten strikeouts in 57 at-bats with Pittsburgh.
The trade will allow more playing time for young prospect Cole Tucker to play the outfield.
The Major League Baseball Trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m.