PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are discussing a contract extension with outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The report says that a new deal could be completed in the next several days.

McCutchen, who has said that he wants to finish his career with the Pirates, returned to Pittsburgh prior to last season by signing a one-year deal worth $5 million.

He went on to post a batting average of .256 with 12 home runs in his return to the Steel City.

In September the veteran suffered a partially torn Achilles which ended his season.

The 37-year-old was originally selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

McCutchen went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors in 2009 and is a five-time All-Star. He was also named National League Most Valuable Player in 2013.