PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jason Mackey with the Post-Gazette and confirmed by national reports.

This comes after talks between Reynolds and the Pirates for a new contract stalled during the offseason. Reynolds signed a two-year $13.5 million extension with the Pirates in April and is under team control through 2025.

Despite the trade request, the Pirates released a statement, in part saying “With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates.”

Reynolds hit a career high 27 home runs in 2022, which was his fourth season with the team.

Over his career in Pittsburgh, Reynolds has posted a .281 batting average and .361 on-base percentage while hitting 74 home runs.