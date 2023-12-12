PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Robert Murray of Fansided is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms on a free agent deal with power-hitting first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $3 million.

Tellez spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season, he batted .215 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, he played four seasons in Toronto.

In six seasons in Major League Baseball, Tellez has posted a career batting average of .233 with 92 home runs and 263 RBIs.