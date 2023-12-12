PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed young pitcher Ryder Ryan to a minor league deal.

The right-hander made his Major League debut last season with the Seattle Mariners. In his debut, he tossed one inning notching a pair of strikeouts against Baltimore.

He spent the bulk of last season in Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, posting a 3.76 ERA in 55 innings.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 40th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State.

He was traded by Cleveland to the New York Mets in the 2017 deal that brought veteran Jay Bruce to the Indians.