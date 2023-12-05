PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring pitcher Marco Gonzales in a trade with Atlanta.

Atlanta receives a player to be named later in the deal.

The Braves acquired Gonzales from Seattle on Sunday in a deal involving outfielder Jared Kelenic.

Last season in Seattle, the left-hander Gonzales posted a record of 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts. He struck out 34 batters in 50 innings of work. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a nerve issue in his forearm.

He brings ten years of Major League experience to Pittsburgh. He played seven years in Seattle. Prior to his time with the Mariners, he played three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gonzales was traded by St. Louis to Seattle in exchange for outfielder Tyler O’Neill in 2017.