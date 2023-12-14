PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Jack Curry of the YES Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired outfielder Billy McKinney in a trade with the New York Yankees.

In the deal, New York receives international bonus pool money.

McKinney signed a minor league deal with the Yankees just last week.

The 29-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Yankees. In 48 games, he posted a batting average of .227 with six home runs and 14 RBIs.

He previously spent time in Major League Baseball with the Athletics, Dodgers, Mets, Brewers and Blue Jays.

In six MLB seasons, McKinney has posted a career batting average of .209 with 34 homers and 86 RBIs.