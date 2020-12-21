Report: Pelini not expected to return as LSU defensive coordinator

AL.com is reporting that LSU is expected to part ways with Defensive Coordinator and valley native Bo Pelini.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting the coaching change.

Pelini stepped down as head coach at Youngstown State last January, returning to lead the Tigers’ defense that he also led from 2005-07.

LSU finished the season with a record of 5-5, ranking second from the bottom in the SEC in total defense.

Pelini spent five seasons at YSU, leading the Penguins to a record of 33-28.

According to AL.com, Pelini signed a three-year $2.3 million per year contract with LSU last Spring.

