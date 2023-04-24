FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jets have acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers in a blockbuster deal.

New York will also reportedly receive a 2023 fifth-round draft pick in the trade.

In exchange, Green Bay receives the No. 13 overall pick this year, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that reportedly becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

According to Schefter’s report, the four-time Most Valuable Player will wear No. 8 with the Jets.

In 18 seasons in the NFL, Rodgers has played in 230 games. He has thrown for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns during his career with the Packers.

He was originally selected by Green Bay at No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The Jets play the Browns in Cleveland Cleveland this year.

The Packers, who will likely turn to quarterback Jordan Love, will play the Steelers in Pittsburgh.