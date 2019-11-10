Report: OSU expects 4-game suspension for Chase Young

Young was will be sitting out the game due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State expects defensive end Chase Young to be suspended for four games, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources told Kirk Herbstreit that Young accepted a loan from a family friend to fly Young’s girlfriend to the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes are hoping to reduce the length of the suspension with an appeal to the NCAA.

The Ohio State University announced Young will be sitting out the game due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.

According to a statement from Young, the suspension comes after he accepted a loan from a family friend he met prior to coming to Ohio State.

I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the whole Ohio State community for all the love and support. God bless and go Bucks. Chase Young

Young has 13.5 sacks, half a sack shy of tying the single-season school record set by Vernon Gholston in 2007 and was considered by many to be a Heisman contender.

Young is coming off his most dominating performance of the season. In Ohio State’s 38-7 win over Wisconsin, Young tallied four sacks, tying a school record for most sacks in a single game. He also forced two fumbles and totaled a career-best six solo tackles.

Ohio State declined to comment on this story.