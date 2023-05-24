COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Ohio State is hiring former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst for the Buckeyes’ football program.

Most recently, Philbin served as offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22.

Prior to his stint in Dallas, Philbin served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2012-15). He posted a record of 24-28 as in four seasons in Miami.

Other stops in the NFL for Philbin include serving as offensive coordinator in a second stint in Green Bay (2018), assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Colts (2016-17). He also previously served as a long time assistant with the Packers from 2003-11, serving in a variety of assistant coaching roles.

He was a member of the Packers’ coaching staff that won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Philbin likewise has college coaching experience, having served as offensive line coach at Iowa from 1999-2002.

Other previous college coaching stops include: Allegheny College, Ohio University, Northeastern University, and Harvard.