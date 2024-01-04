COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) -Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has officially announced that he is transferring to Ohio State.

This season, Howard led the Wildcats to a record of 9-3. He amassed 2,643 passing yards, with 34 total touchdowns. He completed a career-high 61.3% of his passes.

Howard spent a total of four seasons at Kansas State, posting a record of 12-5 as a starter over the past two campaigns with the Wildcats. He led the program to a Big 12 title in 2022.

For his college career, Howard has piled up 5,786 passing yards, 48 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

The Buckeyes 2023 starting quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse following the regular season.