Report: Notre Dame head football coach leaving the Irish

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches against Southern California in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WKBN) – Yahoo Sports is reporting that Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to become the new head football coach at LSU.

The 60-year old Kelly replaces Ed Oregeron who LSU is not retaining.

Kelly has headed up the Irish program since 2010. Earlier this season, he passed Knute Rockne for the the most wins in school history.

Under his watch, Notre Dame reached the 2013 BCS National Championship game. The Irish also made College Football Playoff appearances in both 2018 and 2020.

Prior to his time at Notre Dame, Kelly served as head coach at Grand Valley State (1991-2003), Central Michigan (2004-06) and Cincinnati (2006-09).