Report: NFL players informed that all preseason games have been cut

The players union was informed in a conference call Tuesday evening

NFL

Credit: Doug Wilson/Corbis Documentary/Getty Images

NEW YORK (WKBN) – Multiple published reports, including one from CBS Sports, say that no preseason games will be played in the National Football League this year.

The players union was informed in a conference call Tuesday evening.

In addition, the union also agreed to an 80-player roster limit for training camp, down 10 roster spots from the usual 90.

The NFL had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

The two sides are reportedly getting closer to reaching an agreement on rules that will govern training camp and the season under unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

