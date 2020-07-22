Report: NFL players informed that all preseason games have been cut

The players union was informed in a conference call Tuesday evening

NEW YORK (WKBN) – Multiple published reports, including one from CBS Sports, say that no preseason games will be played in the National Football League this year.

In addition, the union also agreed to an 80-player roster limit for training camp, down 10 roster spots from the usual 90.

The NFL had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

The two sides are reportedly getting closer to reaching an agreement on rules that will govern training camp and the season under unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances.