INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) -ESPN’s Stephen Holder is reporting that former Youngstown State standout and current Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list following an arrest on domestic violence charges on Friday.

He will not be eligible to practice or play in games for the Colts, but will be paid.

Ogletree was charged with two felonies after police responded to a domestic violence call in Hendricks County, Indiana on Friday.

The Indianapolis Star is reporting that Ogletree is being charged with domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Ogletree was originally selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This season, Ogletree has appeared in 11 games for Indianapolis. He has 9 receptions for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Colts in 2023.