Report: NFL cuts 2 exhibition games; Browns and Steelers preseason cut in half

Multiple published reports say the NFL is canceling two of the four preseason games for all teams on the 2020 schedule

NEW YORK (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say the National Football League is canceling two of the four preseason games for all teams on the 2020 schedule.

Profootballtalk.com was the first to report the change, which eliminates Week 1 and 4 of the exhibition season.

The Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and Cowboys originally scheduled for August 6 was previously canceled.

The Browns’ remaining preseason schedule is as follows:

At Green Bay – Saturday, August 22 at 4 p.m. (WYTV)

Vs. Minnesota – Sunday, August 30 at 4 p.m. (FOX Youngstown)

The Steelers’ remaining preseason games include:

Vs. New Orleans – Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. (FOX Youngstown)

At New York Jets – Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m. (WKBN)

The NFL is also reportedly canceling the supplemental draft.