YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Castle grad Malik Hooker is staying in Dallas. The Cowboys safety has agreed to a new two-year contract worth $8 million dollars, according to national reports.

Hooker has spent 5 years in the NFL and recorded 111 tackles and 8 interceptions during that time. He spent last season with the Cowboys, playing in 15 games and making 3 starts.

Hooker was the Number 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played in college at Ohio State, and was a First Team All-Big Ten selection and All-American in 2016.