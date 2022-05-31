(WKBN) – Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is now four wins away from winning an NBA championship.

It has been a long road for Udoka. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he came in second during the interview process of several head coach vacancies, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

Udoka guided the Boston to a 51-31 record in his regular first season as head coach and he led the Celtics to their first NBA Finals birth since 2010.

He previously spent years as an assistant coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka spent three of his seven seasons as a player with the San Antonio Spurs. He also played for the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trailblazers.

The Celtics are hoping to defeat the Golden State Warriors and win their first NBA title since 2008 and their 18th championship overall. The Celtics and Lakers both have 17 championships each, which is the most in NBA history.

The 2022 NBA Finals tip-off is Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on WYTV (ABC).